Christie Brinkley Blows Her Daughters Away At 63
February 7th, 2017
I still can’t understand how Christie Brinkley is sixty-f*&king-three and still a total pants fire, but then again, I never did pay much attention to science in school. Anyway, here’s Christie and her two daughters in bikinis for one of those Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue videos and Christie somehow looks better than both of them. I know. It makes no sense. But whatever, just go with it, and enjoy.
