Bella Thorne Booty Stretch

February 8th, 2017

Bella Thorne

Now that we’ve officially settled the Bella Thorne nipple ring mystery, it’s time to get back to our regularly-scheduled programming: Bella showing off her booty, tongue and/or sexy stomach 3-5 times a day on Snapchat. And if I did my math right, I think we’re probably due for a few bikini selfies soon. Fingers crossed.

