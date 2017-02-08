Charlotte McKinney Does Maxim!

I’m not usually a car guy (or a Charlotte McKinney guy, for that matter), but I’ve gotta admit seeing these pictures of Charlotte rolling around topless on a convertible for Maxim is definitely getting my motor running. And I know I rag on these so-called men’s mags a lot, but this photoshoot is actually kind of clever. See, both Charlotte and the car have their tops off. Get it? Anyway, it’s enough to make me want to drop my bottoms too, but I’ve already got two strikes at this Starbucks.

» view all 14 photos