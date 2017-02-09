Myla Dalbesio’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser
February 9th, 2017
I posted a video from a few of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue rookies yesterday, but today, I want to give some special attention to Myla Dalbesio here. See, in case you were wondering, this is what a plus-sized model should look like, not Ashley Graham. You know, curvy and, most importantly, smoking hot. I rest my case.
