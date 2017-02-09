Taylor Marie Hill Does VS Good

I’ve been waiting for Taylor Hill to change her name for a few months now, and it looks she finally did it. Only the bad news is now she’s going by Taylor Marie Hill, instead of the name I’d come up with for her. Which is too bad, because I really thought “The Future Ex-Mrs. Tuna #14,751” had a nice ring to it… Oh well. Time for me to move on to #14,752, I guess. Right after this awesome lingerie photoshoot, that is.