Hannah Ferguson Belongs In A Bikini
February 9th, 2017
I don’t know about where you guys live, but winter’s still dragging on over here in my mom’s basement. So I figured I’d do my part to get us all thinking warmer thoughts by posting this massive bikini photoshoot from SI Swimsuit model/total pants fire Hannah Ferguson. And I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling it already. In fact, I think I might even need to take my pants off. You know, to cool down. Get your minds out of the gutter.
