Lauren Mellor’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

I haven’t done a post on Lauren Mellor in years, but I never forget a pair of perfect funbags. And seeing the former Sports Illustrated Rookie back with SI for their new 2017 Swimsuit Issue is bringing all those good memories flooding back (to my pants region). So if you’ll excuse me, me and the South African hottie need to go make up for lost time. I figure 30-45 seconds should probably do.

» view all 11 photos