Michelle Monaghan Is Still In Shape!
February 10th, 2017
I’ve always thought Michelle Monaghan was an underrated hottie who never really got the credit or fame she deserved. I guess Hollywood only has enough room for a couple hot gingers at a time, and Emma Stone and Amy Adams just stole her spot. But I’ve always liked her. So here she is on the cover of Shape‘s March issue still looking in pretty great shape. Here’s hoping this is the start of a major comeback.
