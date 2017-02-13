Marta Mayer Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I already introduced you guys to Marta Mayer here, but just in case you missed my last post on the busty Russian hottie, you’re not going to want to miss this latest bikini update. Trust me. And I know I’ve been saying how Marta would make a great mail-order bride and all, but actually, now I’m thinking I should fly to wherever she is instead. Because sitting around in swimsuits on a beach all day sounds like way more fun than sitting in sweatpants in my mom’s basement.

