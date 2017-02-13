Rich Kid Wannabe Model Ava Sambora Works It In A Bikini
February 13th, 2017
I know I usually like to rag on rich kid models and point out how they’re only landing modeling contracts because of their famous parents. But let’s get real here: Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora aren’t exactly A-listers anymore, and Galore Magazine isn’t Vogue. So instead of getting cynical about this latest beach photoshoot from Ava Sambora, let’s just enjoy it for what it is: more pictures of another hot nobody/wannabe in a bikini. And those always work for me.
