Olivia Munn’s Swimsuit Beer Pong

February 13th, 2017

Olivia Munn

I guess now that Aaron Rodgers is officially on vacation, it’s time for Olivia Munn to get back to work. And by “work,” I mean posting regular bikini pictures on Instagram. And that’s great news for the rest of us perverts, because it probably means we’ll be getting more pictures like this of Olivia playing beer pong in a swimsuit in some tropical destination. Here’s hoping she moves on to topless tanning next.

