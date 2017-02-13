Emily DiDonato’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

According to this latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue teaser, Emily DiDonato is going to take us to “a field of dreams” in this video. And I’ve gotta admit, watching Emily roll around topless in some field is pretty close to my actual dreams. There’s only a couple key differences: 1) Emily’s usually joined by a few other SI supermodels, and 2) the whole thing never lasts even close to a 1 minute 44, like it does in this video. We’re talking maybe 30, 45 seconds max.

» view all 11 photos