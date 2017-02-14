Emma Watson And Elle Know How Not To Do The Sexy

First off, I want to apologize to all the nerds out there. I know I haven’t done a post on Emma Watson for you guys in a while. So here she is doing a photoshoot for the March issue of Elle. And second, if Emma ever wants to become a real A-lister instead of just “that Harry Potter chick,” she’s going to have to do a lot better than these lame pictures. It’s time for a bikini vacation with the paps, or joining Snapchat.