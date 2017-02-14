Hannah Davis’ Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser
February 14th, 2017
Ugh. I guess Hannah Davis is going by Hannah Jeter now. At least, judging by this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue teaser video they just released. But that’s not even the worst part. See, I just found out her and that loser ex-ballplayer are having a kid. So make sure to take a good look at Hannah’s killer bikini body here, because it might be the last one we see for a while. What a shame. She had so much potential too.
