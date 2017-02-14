Reshetova Anastasia Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride
February 14th, 2017
In case any of you guys are wondering what to get your favorite bikini blogger this Valentine’s Day, here’s a hint: I just found a new Russian hottie in Reshetova Anastasia and I’m 99% sure I’m in love. My palms are all sweaty, my heart’s racing and my pants are overheating. If that’s not love, then I guess I don’t know what is. Anyway, I don’t know what the shipping and handling is on a mail-order bride, but if you guys all chip in, I bet we could afford it.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty