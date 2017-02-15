Vita Sidorkina Is My Fave

Every year I try to tell Sports Illustrated who should make the cover of their Swimsuit Issue, and every year, they ignore me and get it wrong. This time, I was really pulling for Vita Sidorkina here (get your mind out of the gutter, perverts), and personally, I think it’s pretty obvious why she should’ve been picked. I mean, just look at these pictures! No offense to Kate Upton, but she looks like a sack of potatoes next to Vita. Is it too late to change it?

» view all 19 photos