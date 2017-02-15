Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue -The Rest

February 15th, 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Alright, so I’ve showed you who made the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and who should’ve made the cover, now here’s the best of the rest: Lais Ribeiro, Ana De Paula, Kelly Gale, Rose Bertram, Myla Dalbesio, Samantha Hoopes, Hannah Davis, Hannah Ferguson, Barbara Palvin, Bo Krsmanovic, McKenna Berkley, Bianca Balti, Nina Agdal, and Kate Bock. I tried to pick a favorite out of these girls, but then remembered I didn’t have to — I can just drool over them all at once. Sometimes it’s good to be the boss.

» view all 27 photos

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue