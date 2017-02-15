Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue -The Rest
February 15th, 2017
Alright, so I’ve showed you who made the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and who should’ve made the cover, now here’s the best of the rest: Lais Ribeiro, Ana De Paula, Kelly Gale, Rose Bertram, Myla Dalbesio, Samantha Hoopes, Hannah Davis, Hannah Ferguson, Barbara Palvin, Bo Krsmanovic, McKenna Berkley, Bianca Balti, Nina Agdal, and Kate Bock. I tried to pick a favorite out of these girls, but then remembered I didn’t have to — I can just drool over them all at once. Sometimes it’s good to be the boss.
