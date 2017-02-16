Christie Brinkley Still Works A Swimsuit Good

According to my sources over at Google, Christie Brinkley is still 63-freaking-years-old. But come on, that’s got to be wrong. Because according to my eyes, she’s got to be at least 20 years younger. I mean, just look at this photoshoot she did for SI’s 2017 Swimsuit Issue and try to tell me Christie doesn’t look better than most Instagram hotties half her age. But whatever. I may not be able to explain it, but I can definitely still enjoy it.

