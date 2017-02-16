Anastasia Martzipanova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I know it probably feels like I say this every day at this point, but this time, I mean it: I just found my new favorite Russian. Her name’s Anastasia Martzipanova, and after a quick 30-45 second scroll through her Instagram, I’m convinced that the two of us are meant to be together. She’s got everything I look for in a woman: a great booty, a terrific set of funbags, and yeah, that’s pretty much it. What more do you really need?

» view all 12 photos