Bella Thorne Gets Naughty In A Swimsuit

Looks like Bella Thorne took my advice about switching up her Snapchat game a bit. Because yes, we’re still getting some of that signature tongue action of hers, but we’re also getting a whole bunch of bikini booty goodness thanks to this beach trip Bella and her hot friends took. And that’s why she’s the hardest-working hottie on Snapchat. Because she understands that a day at the beach isn’t a day off, it’s a chance to triple your follower count.

» view all 13 photos