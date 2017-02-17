Alexis Ren’s Little Booty Action

February 17th, 2017

Alexis Ren

Here’s my new favorite Insta-hottie Alexis Ren back with another pants-melting beach photoshoot. And I just hope Emily Ratajkowski is paying attention here, because I don’t care how many tens of millions of followers you’ve got. Everyone knows that the true measure of success for an Instagram supermodel is how many phone screens you burn out from all the scrolling. And thanks to Alexis, I’m already on my third of the month. Yow!

