Anne Trainen Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

Meet Anne Trainen. I’m 99% sure that my latest Insta-find is from the Netherlands. Mostly because when I did my usual Google Search for her name it turned up a whole bunch of gibberish, like the results were written by the Swedish Chef from the Muppets. Anyway, otherwise, I don’t know too much about Anne here that you can’t already see with your own two eyes — like that she’s got a banging body and takes some A+ selfies. But luckily, you don’t really need to know much more than that, so just go ahead and enjoy.

» view all 11 photos