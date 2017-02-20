Charlotte McKinney Busts Out Big Time On The Beach

February 20th, 2017

A post shared by @triggercole on

Well, it’s not the “accidental” bikini malfunction I was hoping for on Friday, but Charlotte McKinney still delivered some more busty bikini goodness for us over the weekend. And at this rate, I hope she stays in Miami all week. Hell, even all month, if Charlotte’s up for it. I figure me and the Little Tuna can handle it, if she can. I’ll just need to go pick up a new pair of sweatpants and a couple ice packs.

A post shared by @triggercole on

A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on

A post shared by @hotcelebrityhunter on

A post shared by @hotcelebrityhunter on

A post shared by @hotcelebrityhunter on

A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix) on