Kendall Jenner Is See Through
February 20th, 2017
I guess now that Kendall Jenner‘s a “real” supermodel and all, she’s contractually obligated to do photoshoots like this, where she’s just sitting around pouting in see-through shirts. And even though I don’t really get the first part, I can’t complain about the see-through part. Because I don’t know about you guys, but it’s definitely putting a smile on my face right now. Enjoy!
