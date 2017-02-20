Met Israeli InsaModel Maria Domark
February 20th, 2017
I don’t know what happened, but for whatever reason, we haven’t been getting any new pictures from either of my favorite Bars lately, Bar Paly or Bar Refaeli. So I figured it’s time I find a new favorite Israeli model for us all to drool over, and after some extensive Instagram
creeping research, I want you guys to meet Maria Domark. She’s got everything I look for in an Insta-hottie: a perfect body and the willingness to show it off 24/7/365. Enjoy.
