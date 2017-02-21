Elle Fanning Takes A Sexy Selfie

February 21st, 2017

Elle Fanning

Here’s Elle Fanning making her cute skinny booty pop for today’s installment of “Young Hotties on Instagram.” I feel like I’ve been trying to convince her older sister Dakota to do this kind of thing for years, but hey, maybe if she sees how well getting into the sexy selfie game does for Elle’s career, she’ll start too. Here’s hoping anyway.

Elle Fanning Pictures