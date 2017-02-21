Porn Star Kim Kardashian’s Fake Booty Is Absolutely Disgusting

February 21st, 2017

Kim Kardashian

I know some of you sickos out there still dig this chubby ex-porn star and her nasty fake booty, so I guess you’ll enjoy these shots of Kim Kardashian holding her own private wet t-shirt contest in the pool. Personally though, I think it’s just gross. Chicks need to stop with the fake booty implants already. They’re horrible. Like I always say, if you want to get work done, focus on the chest region. Fake funbags never go out of style. This is just sick.

Kim Karsashian Kim Karsashian Kim Karsashian Kim Karsashian
Kim Karsashian