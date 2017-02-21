Hailey Clauson Gets Off In The Snow With Bo Krsmanovic
February 21st, 2017
Just because the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is finally out doesn’t mean we all have to stop drooling over it just yet. And SI just released a full five minute long video of my new favorite busty blonde hottie Hailey Clauson getting frisky with Bo Krsmanovic in the snow. So enjoy! I haven’t been able to watch the whole thing, because I can never seem to last longer than 30-45 seconds max, but maybe you guys can do better. Good luck.
