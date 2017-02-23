Kate Bock’s Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Teaser

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m loving the fact that Sports Illustrated decided to make videos to go along with their Swimsuit Issue this year. And it seems like we’re getting a new video of some hot supermodel dancing around in bikinis every single day. (It’s like what those lame LOVE Advent videos should’ve been.) Anyway, here’s Kate Bock for you guys today. And trust me, you’re probably going to want to watch this one on repeat. Enjoy.

