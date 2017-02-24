Hailey Clauson Gets Sexy For SI

I don’t know how come the rest of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue hotties got to go to nice tropical beaches and Hailey Clauson here had to go model bikinis in some shack in Finland instead. But whatever she did, she still managed to look mighty hot. In fact, I’m a little surprised she didn’t instantly melt all that snow like she just did to my pants region. Yow!

» view all 14 photos