Dove Cameron Does Galore Mag Good

I’m pretty sure the last time I did a post on Dove Cameron, I said that the Disney channel star should really start doing more adult photoshoots if she wanted people to take her seriously as an up-and-coming young hottie. And this shoot she did for Galore Mag definitely qualifies. According to my sources, she’s doing some kind of Marilyn Monroe-inspired theme here, but whatever it is, it’s definitely working for her. And for me and the Little Tuna too.

