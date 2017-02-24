Nyta Chernova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I know I’ve been posting a lot of Russian Insta-hotties lately, but here’s one for you nerds today: Nyta Chernova. I’m not sure what you guys are going to dig more, this awesome Instagram video of Nyta struggling to squeeze a pair of jeans over her killer booty or the fact that a woman this hot actually knows who Batman is. But either way, just please try to enjoy it, instead of sending both of us hate mail about how Superman’s “obviously better.”

A post shared by Nyta Chernova(second page) (@chernova_pr) on Apr 4, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT

