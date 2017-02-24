Old Lady Kylie Jenner Keeps Aging
February 24th, 2017
Every time I do a post on Kylie Jenner, I always have to double-check what age she is. Not because I think she could be big trouble or anything, but because I still can’t believe she’s only 19 and not a 40-something cougar. It just doesn’t make any sense. So anyway, if you’re into teenage old ladies modeling swimsuits, here she is in a new photoshoot. Enjoy, I guess?
