Bo Krsmanovic’s Booty Will Blow Your Pants Off

February 27th, 2017

Bo Krsmanovic

OK, enough Oscar talk. It’s time to move on to what really matters: super-hot supermodels in lingerie. So here’s Bo Krsmanovic doing a killer lingerie photoshoot on top of some skyscraper. And I’m no realtor or anything, but I’m pretty sure this is what they call a million dollar view in the biz. Sign me up for a 1 year lease. I’m sold.

» view all 12 photos

Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures
Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures
Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures Bo Krsmanovic Pictures