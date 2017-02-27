Valeria Boyko Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

So I know that usually whenever I introduce you guys to a new Insta-hottie, I can’t tell you much you can’t already see with your own eyes. But I actually did more than 30 seconds worth of research on Valeria Boyko here (a new personal best!). And it turns out this Ukrainian hottie is a former ballerina and now works as a TV host/model. Oh, and she’s also married to some Ukrainian soccer star, but I’m pretty sure that won’t last long once she finds out she’s caught the Tuna’s eye. …Stop laughing. That wasn’t supposed to be a punchline.

