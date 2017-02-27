Emily Ratajkowski Did The Oscars Good

Judging from these latest Instagram shots, somebody out there was smart enough to invite Emily Ratajkowski and her A-list cleavage to the Oscars last night, even though she’s not actually a real actress or anything. And if you ask me, that’s a great call. In fact, we should all just go ahead and give Emily a standing invite to any/all major events from now on: awards shows, the Super Bowl, blogger pants parties. You name it.