Canned Tuna

Katherine Heigl Just Can’t Catch A Break (DLISTED)

Alicia Vikander: Oscar Boring (Lainey Gossip)

Nobody Tell Porn Star Kim Kardashian Sauna Suits Are Bullshit, Shut Up(The Superficial)

Amanda Bynes Is Free! (TMZ)

Lea Michele Is Getting Thick (Moe Jackson)

Jessica Biel Won The 89th Annual Academy Awards (Popholic)

Bella Thorne Social Hottie In Boobtastic Revelation (Egotastic)

Lottie Moss Panties Flash (WWTDD)