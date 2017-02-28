Selena Gomez Makes A Busty Return

February 28th, 2017

Selena Gomez

We haven’t done a post on Selena Gomez in some time. I’m not sure what she is up to, but hopefully she’s not battling Lupus or in rehab. However, judging by these pics she posted on Instagram, it appears her boobies got a little bigger. Now we just need to see what they look like in a bikini.

         
Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures
Selena Gomez Pictures        