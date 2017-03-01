Emma Watson’s Cleavage Tease In Vanity Fair

It’s not the bikini vacation I was asking for last time, but I’ve got to give Emma Watson credit: I’m glad to see she took my advice about stepping her photoshoot game up. Because here she is in the March issue of Vanity Fair showing off some solid underboob. All she needs to do now is start hanging out with Bella Thorne and posting gym selfies, and she’ll be an A-list hottie in no time. Fingers crossed, anyway.

» view all 13 photos