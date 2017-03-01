Jessica Alba Can Still Cause A Pant Fire
March 1st, 2017
I’ve got to hand it to Jessica Alba: Insta-hotties may come and go, but Jessica here’s been killing it in the hotness department for over a decade now. And judging from this cover she did for Harper’s Bazaar Spain, one of my all-time top ten MILFs is still just as much of an instant pants fire as she was back in the early 2000s. I don’t know how she does it, but I think we’re looking at the next Elizabeth Hurley or Christie Brinkley right here. And personally, I’m looking forward to enjoying another few decades of Jessica’s hotness. In 30-45 second intervals, that is.
