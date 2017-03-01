Bella Thorne Gets Spread Fo Ballers

I’m a basketball fan and all, but I’ve never understood how people can pay thousands of dollars for courtside seats for something that’s only going to last a couple hours. But after seeing Bella Thorne‘s latest round of sexy Snapchats from the Memphis Grizzlies game last night, I finally get it. I would’ve put up my entire life’s savings for a chance to sit next to Bella in the hopes me and her lap got on the Kiss Cam.