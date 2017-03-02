Rosie Danvers Knows How To Make A Name For Herself

March 2nd, 2017

Rosie Danvers

The first time I introduced you guys to Rosie Danvers here, I thought maybe, just maybe, she had what it takes to become the next Lucy Pinder. She’s busty, she’s British, she’s hot. That’s pretty much all you need. But now that I’ve seen this latest photoshoot, I’m 100% convinced. She wears those black censored bars almost as well as Lucy used to.

Rosie Danvers Rosie Danvers Rosie Danvers Rosie Danvers