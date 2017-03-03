Marina Mayer Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I want you perverts to meet my latest Russian Insta-hottie find: Marina Mayer. According to my research, Marina’s from Moscow and you know, I never realized they had such nice beaches in Moscow before. It’s either that, or Marina’s already found a sugar daddy to take her away on bikini vacations. Which is too bad for me, but hey, at least the pictures make a pretty good consolation prize. Enjoy.

