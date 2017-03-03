Hailey Baldwin Topless For Lui Magazine

Lui is probably my favorite magazine that I only read for the pictures. Mostly because the rest of it’s all in French, but also because they routinely manage to get major hotties to take their clothes off for their photographers somehow. Anyway, I don’t know how they swing it, but I’m just glad someone out there’s doing it. So enjoy this photoshoot from Hailey Baldwin pretending to be a real model.

