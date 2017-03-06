Romee Strijd Belongs In Lingerie
March 6th, 2017
Something is seriously messed up with our society when the Hadid sisters are more famous in the modeling business than an actual Victoria’s Secret model like Romee Strijd. But in case any of you out there need a reminder what a real supermodel looks like, here’s Romee’s latest lingerie photoshoot. You’re welcome in advance.
