Rihanna Does Paper Good

March 6th, 2017

Rihanna

Personally, my favorite Rihanna photoshoots have always been the ones she takes herself. But I’ve got to admit that this photoshoot she just did for Paper Magazine isn’t half bad. I’m even digging the whole not-wearing-any-pants-in-a-bodega theme. Now there’s something I can identify with. Enjoy.

