Lais Ribeiro Will Blow Your Pants Off

March 7th, 2017

Lais Ribeiro

As a general rule, I don’t like to see world-class bikini models wearing more than one layer. It’s kind of a waste, if you ask me. But I’m always willing to make an exception for Lais Ribeiro. The Brazilian Victoria’s Secret hottie is so smoking, she could model an XL garbage bag and still give me a five-alarm pants fire.

» view all 19 photos

Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro