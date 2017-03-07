Nicki Minaj Takes Her Funbags Out For Fashion Week
March 7th, 2017
According to my sources, Paris Fashion Week just started, and normally I wouldn’t waste a post on that boring crap, since I’m a T&A blogger, not a fashion blogger. But turns out there was something for us too at the Haider Ackermann Show last night, thanks to Nicki Minaj. Again, I don’t know much about fashion, but I think her whole half-shirt idea would make an amazing trend. Let’s make it happen, designers.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty