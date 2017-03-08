Chloe Lloyd’s Sexy Bride Shoot
March 8th, 2017
I’ve always thought Chloe Lloyd would make a great future ex-wife someday, but after seeing this sexy bride-themed photoshoot from the busty Brit, now I’m convinced. I know people usually tape their weddings, but these pictures have got me thinking that Chloe and I could make the world’s first ceremony/sex tape at ours. Then we can do the first divorce settlement/sex tape for the sequel. It’s genius!
