Julianne Hough’s Bikini Bachelorette Party
March 7th, 2017
Normally, I only like to do posts on Julianne Hough when she’s wearing her workout gear, but I’m always willing to make an exception for bikini pictures. So I was pretty psyched to see these latest shots from our favorite professional exerciser. That is, until I looked a little closer and saw they were for her bachelorette party. And now I’m not sure what to be more upset about — that Julianne’s going to marry/divorce someone else, or that she didn’t hire yours truly to be the official bachelorette photographer. Not only does my phone take great pictures, but I also know all of Julianne’s best angles. Come on!
